Six children burnt to death in Pakistan

Six children were killed when a fire engulfed a house in Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday, police said.
Police officials, citing initial investigations, said that the fire erupted due to a short-circuit, Geo News reported.
As a result, five sisters and their brother were burnt to death while they were asleep and the house was completely charred.
