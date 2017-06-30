Six security personnel injured in fresh Darjeeling violence



Indian supporters of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) chant slogans during a protest rally in Sukna village on the outskirts of Siliguri. Pic/AFP

There was fresh violence in north Bengal hills on Thursday night, as Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) activists attacked a police-CRPF patrol party, injuring six security personnel in Teesta Valley, and ransacked a police outpost.

Two police vehicles were burnt by the irate GJM supporters, who snatched an SLR as also a nine mm pistol in the Rangli Rangliat police outpost area in Darjeeling district.

Four CRPF troopers and two state police constables were injured in the attack. Two of the security personnel were serious, police said. The attackers used stones and traditional Nepali knives.