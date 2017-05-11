Snake venom seized by BSF in Bengal



Representation pic

The Border Security Force on Wednesday seized 1.75 kg of snake venom worth Rs 13-14 crore from a bus in West Bengal's Malda district, an official said.

Acting on a tip off regarding snake venom consignment carried in a bus, the BSF troopers raided a Malda bound public bus in Daulatpur village and seized a jar full of snake venom from the luggage section.

"The BSF seized 1.75 kgs of snake venom in crystal form worth approximately Rs 13 to 14 crore from a glass jar. However the owner of the jar could not be found," Deputy Inspector General R.P.S. Jaswal said in a press release.

"The venom was handed over to the divisional forest office in Malda," he added.