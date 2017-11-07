SNDT, Mumbai University students panic as they haven't got hall tickets for exams set to start today

Whether it is the Mumbai University or SNDT University, students are a troubled lot. The current issue is the non-availability of hall tickets. At SNDT university, examinations begin today, but some students still don't have hall tickets. It is the same situation at Mumbai University, where the examinations begin tomorrow.



Students can collect their hall tickets at 9 am today. Their exam begins at 10.30 am. Representation pic/Thinkstock

"I have been following up to get my hall ticket since more than a week now. But every day I am told to come next day. How can the university be so callous?" said a student of the Centre for Distance Learning at SNDT University.

But some teachers are also worried. "The portal does not show the data of these students though they were enrolled. We informed the varsity several times when we realised the problem after hall tickets started coming in. But authorities did not pay heed," said the principal of a college affiliated to SNDT University.

Issue resolved

Dr Subhash Waghmare, Director, Board of Examinations at SNDT University, assuring that no student will miss the exam, said, "We have gotten in touch with the technology service provider and required arrangements were made to resolve the issue. Hall tickets of all such students will be ready by 9 am on Tuesday." The examination begins at 10.30 am.

PRO of Mumbai University, Deputy Registrar, Leeladhar Bansod said, "Today all hall tickets have been issued. Students will start getting them in their colleges from Tuesday or they could also download them from the website. Students need not panic."

90

No. of minutes they have to collect hall tickets before exams

Also view - Photos: 10 of the world's heaviest people and their drastic weight loss



