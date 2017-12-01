Son of Hizbul chief among 18 injured in Tihar jail scuffle

Syed Shahid Yusuf, the son of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, suffered injuries along with 17 other prisoners in a scuffle that took place over a week ago between Tihar jail inmates and security guards, leading the high court to set up

Syed Shahid Yusuf, the son of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, suffered injuries along with 17 other prisoners in a scuffle that took place over a week ago between Tihar jail inmates and security guards, leading the high court to set up a committee to investigate the matter, officials said on Thursday. Tihar authorities on Wednesday sent a report to the Home Ministry on the incident.



Syed Salahuddin

In their report, the Tihar authorities said that Yusuf and other prisoners were injured after Tamil Nadu Police personnel intervened after one of their physically handicapped colleagues was assaulted by three inmates at Tihar's jail number 1 on the intervening night of November 21-22 during routine checking. Yusuf is lodged in Tihar jail in connection with terror-funding cases.

The report also said that some of the prisoners were rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for treatment and were being examined by a three- member AIIMS doctors' team. On November 23, the high court set up a three-member committee for inspection of the prison and submitted its report, based on which, on November 27, the court passed directions to Tihar authorities.

The fact-finding team, headed by a district judge-rank officer, and a professor of the National Law University in Dwarka had been constituted to investigate the entire incident. The Commandant of the Tamil Nadu Special Force battalion deployed in Tihar jail has also been asked to conduct a separate detailed probe into the incident and take appropriate action against anyone found negligent, a Home Ministry official said citing the Tihar report.

The official, quoting the Tihar jail report, said three prisoners, including a Kashmiri, were found to be having unauthorised material. When Tamil Nadu Special Force Sub-Inspector Muthu Pandee tried to remove them "the inmates resisted and assaulted him. As the officer is physically handicapped, he was allegedly beaten up by the three inmates. As other Tamil Nadu Police personnel intervened, the 18 prisoners, including Yusuf, were injured," the report said.

It said that the team of Tamil Nadu Special Force was removed from active jail duties after the incident and the jail authorities had deposited the relevant evidence like CCTV footage with the probe teams. The report also mentioned that the employees working in Tihar jail had been sensitised and asked to ensure that the inherent dignity of the prisoners was protected while carrying out searches and performing other duties.

The Home Ministry asked the Director General of the Tihar jail to submit a report in the case. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday spoke to Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba to enquire about the incident.