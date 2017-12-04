South Mumbai gets its first cycling track along Girgaum Chowpatty

Enjoy a ride along the seaside on south Mumbai's first cycling track, open every Sunday

On Sunday morning, south Mumbai got its first cycling track running along Girgaum Chowpatty. This week, cyclists enjoyed the scenic 5-km route from Nariman Point to the Chowpatty. Next weekend, the second half - from Nariman Point to Worli sea face - will also be opened to the public, making it an 11.5-km stretch. The track will be operational on Sundays, between 6 am and 11 am. The authorities will set aside a 3.5-km-wide track on the road. A traffic official said, "Plastic cones will be used to barricade the route to avoid any problem with vehicular traffic."



Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray goes for a spin on the new cycling track along Girgaum Chowpatty. Pic/Bipin Kokate

According to officials, citizens are welcome to bring their bikes and ride on the track. Or, you can also rent a cycle for Rs 100 per hour at four spots - Nariman Point, Girgaum, Haji Ali and Worli. Speaking at the event, municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta said, "After getting good response to this cycling track, we will try to start such tracks in western and eastern suburbs. We will also explore all options to improve this track." The idea is the brainchild of Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray. After the inauguration of the track on Sunday, Thackeray promised to start such cycling tracks in the suburbs too.

Earlier, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had also proposed a Rs 300-crore project to build a 39-km cycling track along the Tansa water pipeline from Mulund to Antop Hill. The first part of this project is expected to start next month in Mulund.