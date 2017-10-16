In the early hours of Monday, an i20 rammed into three vehicles and a bicycle, injuring three people, at Marine Drive. The driver of the i20, identified as Keshav Gupta, hit a Maruti Ertiga, a taxi and an Ola cab, after ramming into a bicycle. According to police sources, the incident took place around 2 am.

The i20 that rammed into four vehicles

Police sources confirmed that the injured were immediately rushed to the GT hospital for treatment, and they are all out of danger. Santosh Kamble, owner of the Ertiga, said, "I came to Mumbai from Pune for a business trip, and I was driving at a very casual pace when I saw this i20 crashing into a bicycle. Right after he rammed into my car. Before I could react, I saw the car swerve towards the left and it hit two more cars. I sustained injuries on my right leg."

Also Read: Tragic! 4 Software Engineers Killed In Car Versus Bus Collision In Thane

Kamble said that the cops reached the spot soon after and took all the damaged cars toMarine Drivepolice station. While the taxi driver's car was parked, Akram Khan was sitting on the sidewalk. "I was sitting near the sea face when I saw a speeding car crash into my taxi."

Also Read: Mumbai: SUV Crashes Into Divider In Matunga, None Injured

Akram Khan shows the damage to his taxi

Marine Drive police inspector Sopan Nighot said, "We are trying to ascertain if the i20 driver was driving under the influence of alcohol or if there were issues with the car's brake. The cyclist was injured the most in the incident. We have booked the i20 driver under relevant sections of the IPC and Motor Vehicles Act.