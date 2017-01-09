Srinagar-Jammu National Highway partially reopens

Shimla after it snowed yesterday. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: After remaining cut off for two consecutive days due to heavy snowfall, the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway reopened partially for traffic yesterday, even as dense fog led to delay of nearly 50 north-bound trains.

The minimum temperature in New Delhi was 11.6 degrees Celsius, five notches above the normal. The maximum temperature was 20.2 degrees Celsius, according to the weather department. However, poor visibility led to delay of 48 Delhi-bound trains, rescheduling of 32 and cancellation of six others.

The Srinagar-Jammu Highway partially reopened for traffic after remaining blocked for two days due to heavy snowfall. The Kashmir Valley connected with the rest of the country as air traffic also resumed.

Normal life was affected for the second day yesterday in Shimla and other areas in Himachal Pradesh which reeled under piercing cold wave conditions.