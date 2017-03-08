SSC exam delayed in Khopoli after centre receives wrong paper

When the SSC exam commenced on Tuesday, it may not have suffered the indignity of a paper leak as is the current trend, but one Khopoli centre with 300 terrified students still faced a one-hour delay in carrying out the examination.

The first paper - Marathi, was scheduled to begin at 11 am, but at Janata Vidyalaya, as the paper did not reach the centre on time, it could only be started at 11.50 am.

Confirming the incident, secretary of Mumbai division of MSBSHSE, Siddheshwar Chandekar, said, "There was a mistake while transporting the question-paper bundles. At around 10 am, when exam centre heads usually open the question paper bundles, at Janata Vidyalaya, they realised that they had received an incorrect set and reported it to the board."

"At the same time, there was information that there was an extra question paper bundle at an exam centre in Karjat. Immediately, board representatives were sent to Karjat to transport it to Khopoli. This is why there was the delay at this specific centre. However, students were also granted adequate extra time." He added, "All question paper bundles were sent in advance. These are routed as per the unique custody numbers given to different localities so there is no way of knowing about the issue in advance, as exam centres can check the question-paper bundles only after 10 am."