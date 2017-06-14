SSC results: 193 students from across Maharashtra score 100 per cent

The state announced the results at 1 pm to celebratory students; pass percentage may have dipped by .82%, but with 193 students scoring a full hand, most educationists are worried that competition levels are too high



Students celebrating their success in the SSC examination at Balmohan Vidyamandir in Dadar on Tuesday. Pics/Sayed Sameer Abedi, Rajesh Gupta

The competition just got tougher. This year, thanks to the additional marks that were granted to students who pursued sports or arts, when the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination were declared on Tuesday, several had hit a century and scored the impossible 100 per cent. However, as overall passing percentage has dropped by 0.82 per cent this year, despite the bonus marks, educationists have already expressed their concerns. For context: a total of 193 students from across the state scored 100 per cent.

Total tally

Of the total 16,44,016 students who appeared for the examination from across nine zones, 14,58,855 passed, recording a passing percentage of 88.74 per cent. From Mumbai division, a total of 3,42,973 students appeared for the examination, out of which 3,08,996 candidates passed, thus leading to a pass rate of 90.09 per cent. Interestingly, 1,08,915 students have passed with ATKT.

After the results were declared at 1 pm, students were able to see their marksheet online immediately. Meanwhile, hey will get their original marksheets from their schools on June 24.

Increased competition

“Many students have got high marks. This means that there will be tough competition now for admission to Class XI. While there are more than enough seats, with these marks, those who scored average or below average, might be uncertain about getting into their desired colleges,” said Uday Nare, a teacher from Hansraj Morarji School in Andheri.

More than 48,000 candidates have scored above 90 per cent and more than 70,000 candidates fall in the bracket of 85 to 90 per cent, as per the data declared by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. In Mumbai alone, more than 10,000 candidates have scored above 90 per cent, and over 15,000 candidates are in the bracket of 85 per cent to 90 per cent.

Prakash Gawde, teacher from Balmohan School, where a couple students scored 100 per cent marks, said, “This is certainly a great achievement. Our students have made us proud. We do understand that there will be a rise in competition now, but competition ensures more and more students are striving for excellence.”

Region speak

Meanwhile, with a passing percentage of 96.18, the Konkan region has topped the chart, while Nagpur has ranked lowest with an 83.67 per cent pass rate. Mumbai ranks third with 90.09 per cent. As has been the usual trend over the last few years, girls have performed better than boys with a passing rate of 91.46 per cent as compared to the boys’ 86.51 per cent.