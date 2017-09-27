The state government's information technology (IT) department is far from wowed by the Mumbai University's (MU) On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, which was blamed for the assessment chaos this year. The department's scrutiny report, released a few days ago, has blamed MU VC Dr Sanjay Deshmukh for ignoring technical issues initially pointed out by them and going ahead with the glitches in the system.



MU VC Sanjay Deshmukh

The state had ordered the inspection following the failure of the OSM system. Deshmukh had received a lot of flak for bringing in the OSM system. There were also reports about the Governor asking for Deshmukh's resignation or else appropriate action will be taken against him. After that news spread, varsity circles were abuzz with talks about the IT committee's report on Tuesday.

"The committee's team was at the Kalina campus for three days for the scrutiny. Their report details all the issues in the OSM process and points out how they had already given few recommendations before it was implemented, but they was never taken into consideration. The report also points out how the system can be bettered for a re-implementation," said a senior official from Mantralaya.

