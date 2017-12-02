Submarine Kalvari, the first of six Scorpene-class submarines, to be commissioned this month

Kalvari, the first of six Scorpene-class submarines handed over to the Indian Navy by shipbuilder Mazagon Dock limited, will be commissioned this month, a top Navy official said yesterday

"Kalvari is likely to be commissioned this month after extensive sea trials," said Vice Admiral Girish Luthra, Flag Officer Commanding of the Western Naval Command.

"Kalvari underwent around 120 days of extensive sea trials and tests for various equipment," he said. The submarines, designed by French naval defence and energy company DCNS, are being built by Mazagon Dock Limited in Mumbai as part of Project-75 of the Indian Navy.

"The state-of-the-art tech utilised in the Scorpene has ensured superior features such as advanced acoustic silencing techniques, hydro-dynamically optimised shape and the ability to launch a crippling attack on the enemy," an MDL official said.

