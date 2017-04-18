Sushma Swaraj holds talks with Nepal President

Sushma Swaraj

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today discussed bilateral ties with visiting Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari. "Shaping our shared historical and cultural linkages. EAM @SushmaSwaraj calls on President Bidya Devi Bhandari at @RashtrapatiBhavan," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay tweeted.

Bhandari, who arrived here yesterday on a five-day visit and was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, is slated to meet President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among other Indian leaders.

This is Bhandari's first visit abroad after assuming office in 2015. She was scheduled to have visited India last May, but the trip was cancelled after the then cabinet in Nepal said it was not adequately prepared for it. During her stay in India, she is also expected to travel to Gujarat and Odisha.