Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2017: TN Board HSC +2 Results declared; check at tnresults.nic.in

The Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education (TNBSE) declared the Tamil Nadu 12th Results 2017 today (May 12) at 10 am on The Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education (TNBSE) official site tnresults.nic.in. You can also check it on tamilnadu12.jagranjosh.com.

Students can check their Tamil Nadu 12th Results 2017 result on Jagran Josh.

Here are the quick key steps of checking Tamil Nadu 12th Results 2017.

>> Click on the website - tamilnadu12.jagranjosh.com

>> Fill in the details like hall ticket roll number, name etc

>> Click on the button submit

>> Take the print out of the Tamil Nadu 12th Results 2017 copy for future reference.

The Tamil Nadu Education Department was established during the British era about 100 years ago. Today, after many changes and regulations, the board conducts exams for Class 12 and Class 10.

The Tamil Nadu 12th Results 2017 will be available on official website - tnresults.nic.in