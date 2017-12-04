Tamil Nadu minister makes 300 pregnant women wait for 2 hours for photo-op

In a shocking case of VVIP racism from Tamil Nadu, state's social justice minister Saroja made 300 pregnant women wait for more than two hours at Salem, merely for a photo-opportunity event

Representational Picture

The pregnant ladies had been invited for a state-sponsored baby shower event, exclusively held for women from economically weaker section of the society. However, the minister's apathy meant that the pregnant ladies had to wait for more than two hours, during which one of the woman also collapsed even before the minister could arrive at the venue.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy and Samajwadi Party leader Ghanshyam Tewari slammed the minister for her high-handedness and demanded an apology from the state government for using the women as a "political ploy".

