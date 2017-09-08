Teen pushed out of local train in Mumbai

A 19-year-old girl Komal Chavan, a resident of Nalasopara, was allegedly pushed out of a suburban train on Thursday night.

Sources said she was alone in the ladies compartment and an unidentified person got in the train as it was about to start and started demanding money.

After she refused to part with money, he got angry and dragged her out of the train that had just started, pushed her down and escaped. Komal has been badly injured. She said that there was no policeman in the ladies compartment when the incident occurred.

An offence has been registered at Vasai Road railway police station and investigations are on.