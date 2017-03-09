Territorial dog bars Kalina locals from using public toilet in Mumbai

A stray dog in Kalina's Shashtri Nagar has become a nuisance to residents after it made a public toilet its home, attacking any person who tries to enter. The dog that recently gave birth to puppies has already bitten eight residents in the last 10 days.

Due to fear of the dog, residents are now using other toilets in the area. But, since Shashtri Nagar only has a few toilets, people are forced to line up in long queues. According to residents, despite repeated complaints to the civic authority, no help has arrived yet.

The public toilet

"The dog has spread panic among residents. It's getting worse with every day,” said Gaya Mishra, one of the residents.

Yesterday, the dog bit eight-year-old Sarwan Kumar Mishra near his eye. “The dog just jumped on him, when he entered the toilet. The kid is so scared that he doesn't even want to go near the toilet,” another resident said. “We have raised the issue with our local corporator and the BMC authorities, but no action has been taken yet. We want relief from this problem as soon as possible,” urged another resident.



