Thane: Man arrested for stealing cash meant to be loaded in ATMs





The Thane police have arrested a cashier with a cash-handling company which services ATMs for allegedly embezzling around Rs 50 lakh in the past six months. Roshan Patil (29), resident of Mhatradi in Diva area, was arrested under section 408 of the IPC (criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant) by Manpada police from Dombivli in the district yesterday.



The company, in its complaint, had said that from time to time Patil used to syphon off part of the money which was supposed to be loaded in ATMs. The theft came to light during an audit as the actual cash loaded in ATMs of various banks serviced by the company in the last six monnths fell short of Rs 49.9 lakh against entries in the accounts.



The money that was embezzled was mainly in the denomination of Rs 2,000, police said. Further probe is on.

