Thane: Rs 1 coin removed from 5-yr-old girl's food pipe

Thane: A Rs 1 coin was removed from the food pipe of a five-year-old girl at a private hospital here, doctors said yesterday. The doctors at Fortis’ SL Raheja Hospital removed the coin last week after conducing an endoscopy.

The child had swallowed the coin last month while playing at her hometown, Osmanabad. She was examined by a local physician and an X-ray done showed the coin in the upper food pipe.

The local physician said the coin would eventually pass in the stool, but there was no change in its position even after 15 days of the incident.

Interestingly, the patient did not complain of pain or difficulty while swallowing food or water and was ingesting all types of food. On December 7, Mehul Choksi, consultant gastroenterologist and endoscopist, with support from consultant paediatrician Ganesh Lahane and use of full general anaesthesia, removed the coin from the child’s food pipe.