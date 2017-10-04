

Two persons have been arrested from Bhiwandi for allegedly stealing 99 cell phones, police said on Wednesday. The duo -- Akhil alias Mesi Samad Khan (32) and Tarqiue alias Baba Kalim Khan (30) were apprehended on September 27, a senior police official said.



They stole 99 cell phones, worth Rs 4.06 lakh, and changed their IMEI numbers and sold in the market, he said adding they used to steal cell phones in Mira Bhayander area.



A case under relevant sections of Information Technology Act and Indian Penal Code has been registered at Kashimira Police station, the official said, adding a probe was on.