Thane Crime: Woman dumps 4-day-old baby, brings his corpse back home

The Kolshewadi police have booked a 26-year-old woman for dumping her newborn near Shahad area. After her neighbours created a hullabaloo over the matter, she brought back the baby and claimed he died naturally. Police have started probing the matter and sent the body for post-mortem.

The accused woman, identified as Parveen Shaikh, resides in a slum near Metro Mall in Kalyan (east) and works in a Kalyan-based bar. She has two sons - a three-year-old and another one-year-old.

Speaking to mid-day, a neighbour Jameer Shaikh said, "Everyone in the locality was aware that Parveen recently delivered a baby boy. On Monday when the neighbours couldn't hear the baby's cries, they asked Parveen about him. To this she said that she had hospitalised the child. The fact that she was relaxing at home, while her baby was in the hospital, was quite absurd. This raised doubts among the locals, who then threatened to assault her if she did not get back the child. Thereafter, she went to Shahad and brought the baby back."

When contacted, assistant police inspector of Kolshewadi police station Ajit Gavit said, "Parveen claimed that the baby was fine till 4.30pm, but by 5.30pm he died. She also said that the child died naturally. We have sent the body for post-mortem to JJ Hospital. The reason behind the death will be clear only after we get the reports. A case has been registered under section 318 of IPC. We are yet to arrest the woman."