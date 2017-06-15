Thane Crime: Thief steals Rs 50k, 4 years of work from scriptwriter's car

Scriptwriter returns from lunch at eatery in Thane to find four years of research, Rs 50,000 stolen



A Kandivli scriptwriter lost four years of research in just 11 seconds when a thief broke into his car on Ghodbunder Road in Thane last week and made away with his bag containing a laptop, three hard disks, credit and debit cards, important documents and Rs 50,000 in cash.



Manasawi Jhunjhunwala (45), who has also worked as an assistant director in a few films, stopped at a restaurant on Ghodbunder Road on June 9, parked his car on the road and went in for lunch. He saw a security guard at the restaurant and assumed that he would keep an eye on his vehicle. "I thought my belongings would be safe inside the car since a guard was around," he said.

When he returned around 15 minutes later, he found the window of a rear seat broken. "I rushed to check on my bag and found it missing," he said. The bag contained a laptop and three hard disks with four years of research on eight topics and the scripts he had worked on in the last four months.

A shaken Jhunjhunwala approached the watchman and the restaurant manager for help, who offered to check their CCTV camera footage.

The footage showed a man arriving at the spot on a blue and white scooter. "At first, he parked the bike close to the spot where all cars were parked, and then he pretended to talk on the phone for a few minutes as he moved around doing a reconnaissance of the spot. He was checking if any car had valuables inside," said Jhunjhunwala.

While the man milled around for 11 minutes, he took only 11 seconds to break into the scriptwriter’s car and grab the bag. "He then ran towards his scooter with the bag in hand, and fled," said Jhunjhunwala.



The Waliv police have registered an FIR under section 379 (theft) of the IPC. "We have launched a hunt for the thief based on the CCTV camera footage," said a police officer.