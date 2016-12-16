Thane man stabbed for questioning trio pelting stones at local train

Thane: A man who questioned three youths for pelting stones at the speeding local train near Mumbra was stabbed by the miscreants, police said on Friday.

The injured identified as Niteen Chavan (30) has been admitted to a private hospital in Thane with multiple stab wounds, police said, adding, hunt was on to nab the suspected trio.

According to the complaint, "On Wednesday, Chavan was walking along the tracks at about 10.30 PM when he saw the suspects hurling stones at the speeding train. One of the stone closely missed the complainant. When he approached the youths and questioned them for their act they got enraged and one of them slapped him while the other held him and the third one stabbed him with sharp weapon."

The youths fled the spot after the victim was injured and he was later rushed to the CSGH hospital at Kalwa and then to a private hospital, said police. The trio have been booked under relevant sections of the IPC, police said and added no arrests have been made as of now.