The kingmaker who wore an unstable crown

In November 2005, when Raj Thackeray, who was then looked upon as a natural successor to uncle Bal Thackeray (founder of the Shiv Sena), accused the Sena of promoting “kitchen coterie” and called it a “party run by a bunch of clerks”. The following year, in March, he left his uncle to float a parallel organisation, the MNS.

With his exit, the then 38-year-old JJ School of Arts graduate was all set to change the political scenario of Maharashtra. Until then, the voters’ choice was limited to Shiv Sena, BJP, Congress and NCP. While Sena-BJP got support from saffron sympathisers, Congress-NCP was seen as a party of secular-minded citizens. But, Raj Thackeray during his party launch claimed that he would revolutionise the political movement in the country, and stay away from communal politics. Raj immediately started receiving support from all sections of society. The fact that he had patterned himself as a Bal Thackeray clone, also won him a lot of favour.

It came as little surprise when the party won seven seats in the 2007 civic elections. The figure jumped four-fold when MNS won 28 seats in the 2012 municipal elections. In the 2009 parliamentary elections, MNS-fielded candidates bagged over a lakh votes each in all the six parliamentary constituencies of Mumbai.

In 2014, the MNS graph started to see a decline. During the 2014 elections, Raj announced support to BJP’s Prime Ministerial candidate Narendra Modi. The motive was clear, Raj Thackeray wanted to ensure the defeat of Shiv Sena candidates at any cost. But, the move backfired and all 10 MNS candidates forfeited their deposits. The Lok Sabha poll debacle continued in the Assembly polls too.

With civic elections scheduled in February, the party is now facing a huge crisis. In Nashik, where MNS is the ruling party, Thackeray is hunting for candidates as more than half of its 40 corporators have left the party either to join the BJP or the Sena. The situation is no different in Thane and Mumbai.

Time appears to have virtually stopped for Raj as he finds himself in a situation that is identical to the moment he quit the Sena to float the MNS. Raj Thackeray, who referred to Shiv Sena as a party of clerks and “kitchen cabinet” is now facing the same charges from his own party workers.