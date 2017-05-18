Throwback Thursday: Remembering Charlie Chaplin's amazing quotes

Charlie Chaplin

Charles Spencer Chaplin was born in London, England, on April 16th, 1889. He was an English comic actor, filmmaker, and composer who rose to fame during the era of silent film.

He was well known for his great sense of humour. Here are some of his quotes that will make you smile if you are having a bad day.

"A day without laughter is a day wasted."

"To truly laugh, you must be able to take your pain, and play with it!"

"Failure is unimportant. It takes courage to make a fool of yourself."

"We think too much and feel too little."

"Nothing is permanent in this wicked world, not even our troubles."

"The saddest thing I can imagine is to get used to luxury."

"A man's true character comes out when he's drunk."

"I am at peace with God. My conflict is with Man."

"In the end, everything is a gag."

"The mirror is my best friend because when I cry it never laughs."