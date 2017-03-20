Mumbai: Toddler falls to death from balcony in Kandivli building

A two-year-old girl died after she fell off fourth floor balcony of her flat in a residential building in suburban Kandivli, police said.
The victim, identified as Yashi Shah, was playing in the balcony of bedroom of the flat when she slipped, a senior official said, adding that the incident occurred at around 1 PM. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.
Police have ruled out a foul play in the incident and have registered a case of accidental death. A detailed statement of Yashi's father Manish Shah has been recorded, the official said, adding that further is on.
Photos: Aarav Kumar's movie outing with friends in Juhu
Photos: Sonakshi Sinha spotted with rumoured beau Bunty Sajdeh
Snapped! Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra with son at Mumbai multiplex
Photos: Twinkle Khanna, Preity Zinta spotted at Mumbai airport
Photos: Anushka Sharma, Suraj Sharma promote 'Phillauri' in Bandra
0 Comments