Mumbai: Toddler falls to death from balcony in Kandivli building

A two-year-old girl died after she fell off fourth floor balcony of her flat in a residential building in suburban Kandivli, police said.

The victim, identified as Yashi Shah, was playing in the balcony of bedroom of the flat when she slipped, a senior official said, adding that the incident occurred at around 1 PM. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

Police have ruled out a foul play in the incident and have registered a case of accidental death. A detailed statement of Yashi's father Manish Shah has been recorded, the official said, adding that further is on.