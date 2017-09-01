Toll in UP floods rises to 104



Over 28 lakh people have been affected due to the floods in UP

Uttar Pradesh's flood woes continued as the toll rose to 104 with one more death, while over 28 lakh people are affected as raging waters of the rivers emanating from Nepal caused havoc in vast swathes of land.

Citing a report compiled till Wednesday, the relief commissioner's office said around three lakh people have taken shelter in relief camps in the affected districts of the state. "The death toll in the floods has reached 104 in the state, where 3,097 villages in 24 districts are inundated affecting over 28 lakh," it said.