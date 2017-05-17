Trader not only victim of Ramdas Kadam's typist's ransom calls



Environment minister Ramdas Kadam

Days after the arrest of a person who made extortion calls to a sand trader from environment minister Ramdas Kadam's bungalow, another complainant has surfaced claiming that similar ransom calls were made to him. While the Malabar Hill police have arrested the alleged mastermind behind the ransom calls, police are investigating the role of others.

Recently, environment minister Kadam had filed a complaint with the Malabar Hill police station, claiming that Mahesh Sawant, a typist, who works in his bungalow, had used his name to make a ransom call to a sand trader in Vidarbha. The police then arrested Sawant, who spilled the beans on Manoj Manvatkar - the mastermind behind the racket. Manvatkar was traced to Pulai village in the Wardha district last week.

Following Manvatkar's arrest, one more complainant reportedly filed a complaint with the Malabar Hill police this week, claiming extortion calls of similar nature were made to him from the minister's office. When contacted, Dnyaneshwar Chavhan, DCP, Zone 2, refused to comment on the development.