Train accident averted in Gujarat

Ahmedabad: A train accident was averted in Gujarat after the security personnel found 40 clips missing from a railway track early on Monday, an official said.

The discovery was made between Unjha and Kamli stations in Mahesana section.

According to Western Railway chief spokesman Ravinder Bhakar, a Railway Protection Force constable on routine inspection found the 40 "pandoral clips" displaced from the track.

"This could be the work of miscreants," Bhakar told IANS. "A case has been registered."

As a precaution, the Bikaner-Secunderabad Express, which was set to cross the track, was halted. The train was later allowed to proceed.

Following the incident, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu again appealed to railway officials to stay alert.

"Please be very vigilant, thwart these attempts of anti-social elements, playing with innocent and precious lives," Prabhu tweeted.

In the last four months, three major train accidents occurred due to derailment.