Travel diaries! Stylist Kavita Lakhani shows off her tanned long legs



Kavita Lakhani

If there's a way to predict holiday trends amongst sybarites, one has only to track Lalit Modi's recent travel itinerary: where the flamboyant lotus-eater goes, the rest follow.

Of course, it used to be his fellow economic exile and London neighbour Vijay Mallya's - who was a beacon for the high-rolling set (but now we hear that only name-calling follows in his wake).

Be that as it may, Mumbai glam girl Kavita Lakhani, the former fashion director of a glossy mag and alumnus of NYC's Fashion Institute of Technology, appears to have followed in Modi's footsteps and made her way to Montenegro a few months after him. She's obviously taken to it like a duck to water, going by this picture she's posted.

Seated like a boss on a shimmering yacht, she appears to the manor-born. Billowy white shirt with collar? Check. Mile-long legs tanned to perfection? Check. Just the right amount of bling around the neck? Check. All this on a summer vacation that included hotspots in Austria and Italy. Of course when you're a celebrity stylist yourself, dressing up or down comes easy.