Truck driver dies in bid to overtake trailer on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

A bid to overtake another vehicle proved costly for a driver on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Friday evening, after his tempo rammed into a trailer, killing him.



The accident held up traffic for a while on the Expressway

The incident took place on the Mumbai lane, near the Khopoli exit. An accidental death case has been filed at the Khopoli police station. The deceased driver has been identified as Rahim Ghachi, 39, from Mahuba in Gujarat.

Inspector Rajan Jagtap said, "Rahim was in his tempo, heading back to Gujarat. Rahim was in the first lane and trying to overtake the trailer in the second lane. He lost control and his truck rammed into the trailer. The incident took place around 4 pm on Friday. With the help of local residents and IRB officials we managed to pull him out, but by then he had died."

He added, "Fearing arrest and other legal issues, the trailer driver ran away with the keys to the vehicle."

Gurunath Sathelkar, a local resident and team member of a rescue group, Apaghatgrasthanchya Madatisathi, said, "The impact of the accident was such that though it took place in the middle of the second and first lanes, glass and oil from the vehicle had spread all over. A few hours later, the road was cleared with a crane to pull both vehicles to a side. The glass and oil was also cleared, after which the traffic began."