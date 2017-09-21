Tube blast probe picks up pace with two more arrests



Police officers on Saturday arrested a man who worked at the Aladdins Fried Chicken shop, Hounlsow, west London, in connection with the September 15 attack on a London underground tube train. Pic/AFP

Two more persons were on Wednesday detained by British police as part of their investigation into the London Tube 'bucket bomb' attack, in which 30 people were injured, bringing the total number of arrests to five.

A 48-year-old man and a 30-year-old man were detained by Scotland Yard's Counter-Terrorism Command under the UK's Terrorism Act on Wednesday morning, after a search at an address in Newport, South Wales, the Metropolitan Police said.

"This continues to be a fast-moving probe. We now have five men in custody and searches are continuing at four addresses. Detectives are carrying out extensive inquiries to determine the full facts behind the attack," said Commander Dean Haydon, head of the Met Police Counter Terrorism Command.

"We are asking the public to look out for anything that seems out of place and unusual," he added. Wednesday's arrests in Newport follow the arrest of a 25-year-old in the same Welsh town. He remains in custody after the operation led by the Met's Counter Terrorism Command.

5

Total number of suspects in custody