Tutor held for raping pupil; man arrested for sexually assaulting daughter



Representation pic

In two separate incidents, a tutor has been arrested for raping his pupil, while a man has been held for raping his daughter here, police said today. In the first case, a man who runs a coaching centre in Mahagun society, under Vijay Nagar police station limits, was held for allegedly sexually exploiting his 15-year-old student, police said.

The girl was being sexually assaulted for quite some time now. The accused tutor had threatened her of dire consequences if she told about it to anyone, senior superintendent of police H N Singh said. Yesterday when her father raised concern about her deteriorating performance in studies, the traumatised girl narrated the ordeal to him, who then approached the police, the SSP said.

The accused tutor has been arrested on rape charge and POCSO Act has also been invoked against him for sexual offence against a minor, he said.

In the other case, an FIR was lodged at Kavinagar police station about a 45-year-old man allegedly repeatedly raping his daughter.

He used to beat her up threatening her against disclosing to anybody about her sexual abuse, police officials said. The 20-year-old woman took the help of her friend's mother, who prompted her to shoot some video clippings of her sexual abuse. On Saturday the woman, who is pursuing graduation from IGNOU, narrated the story to the police and yesterday an FIR was registered in the case and his father arrested.

A case of rape and assault has been made against him and POCSO Act has also been invoked as the girl was minor when his father first sexually assaulted her, they said. Notably, the victim never told about her sufferings to her mother and took help of other acquaintances. Due to this reason the police is also probing her mother's connivance in her sexual harassment, they added.