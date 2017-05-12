Two get death for gang rape and murder of ragpickers in Navi Mumbai

A Thane Sessions court on Thursday convicted and awarded the death sentence to two accused for gangraping two ragpickers on the pretext of giving them a job, and killing one of them.

On May 9, 2012, the two women, a 28-year-old and a 22-year-old, were begging at Vashi bus depot, when the accused, Rahimuddin Shaikh (24), and Sandeep Shirsat (20), approached them and offered them a job. The accused asked them to accompany them in an auto rickshaw to show them the work place. They took the rickshaw on the Mumbai-Pune Highway and left it near Juinagar Bridge. They then took the women to an isolated place at CBD, where they raped them.

Chief Public Prosecutor Sangita Phad told mid-day, "I examined 11 witnesses in the case including the survivor. It was a heinous crime, the accused used blades and knives to assault them. The women had injuries all over their body, even on their private parts."

The survivor started running from the spot but could not go too far, and fell down. The 28-year-old woman died on the spot and the accused fled on seeing this. An auto driver spotted the survivor and took her to the nearest hospital. She narrated the incident to a doctor and the case was registered at CBD police station. Both the accused were arrested on May 14, 2012.

The court convicted them and awarded the death sentence to Shaikh and Shirsat under sections 302 (murder) and 376 g (gang rape) and several other sections under Indian Penal Code.