A 17-year-old youth and a young man have been arrested for fatally shooting an Assistant Security Officer of APMC (Agricultural Produce Market Committee) in north-west Delhi earlier this month, police said on Tuesday. Sumer Singh was found dead in the APMC complex in Azadpur in the early hours of September 13.



Representation pic

Deputy Commissioner of Police Milind Mahadeo Dumbere said the teenager and his accomplice Labbu, 19, shot dead Singh a day after he denied the teenager entry into the market. Both accused are school dropouts. The DCP said an analysis of closed-circuit television footage led to arrest of Labbu and subsequently of the teenager. Police seized a countrymade pistol used in the murder.

Police said the teenager's father sells eatables in the Azadpur fruit market. On September 12, the teenager approached the market but was denied entry from the wrong side, leading to a heated argument between him and the security official. Singh slapped him and shooed him away. Dumbere said Labbu and teenager shot Singh the next day.