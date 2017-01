Rishikesh: Two youths from Mumbai were feared drowned while they were bathing in the Ganga river off Neem Beach on Monday, police said.

The youths, in their twenties, identified as Vinay from Bandra and Karan from Mirpur in Mumbai, were taking bath in the river at 11:00 AM, Muni-ki-Reti police station incharge said.

The bodies have not been found yet, he said, adding efforts are on to trace them.