Two saved from drowning at Juhu beach

Alert fishermen with the help of the fire brigade, rescued two teenaged boys from getting drowned at the Juhu beach, on Thursday. They were rushed to Nanavati Hospital, where their condition is stated to be critical.

Anas Mirza (14) and Hassan Shaikh (15) were swimming near Juhu Koliwada when the incident took place. As they ventured into deep waters, they started to drown.

Also read: Hansal Mehta's horrifying experience while trying to call the cops!

Some local fishermen spotted them and rushed in to help. While they managed to save Mirza, fire brigade officials rescued Shaikh. Speaking to mid-day, a fire brigade official said, "The local fishermen rescued one of the boys 15 metres from the beach. We rescued the second boy and rushed them to Nanavati Hospital."

A lifeguard posted at the beach said, "The spot where the incident happened was a 'no swimming zone'."