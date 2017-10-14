Uber yesterday moved the court against the Transport for London's (TfL) decision not to renew its licence to operate in the British capital. The company filed an appeal at the Westminster Magistrates' Court here against the ban. Uber's licence officially expired on September 30 but the service can remain up and running until the legal process is exhausted, which could mean potentially a year or more.



The company said it will continue its discussions with TfL. TfL "noted" the appeal but said it would not be commenting before the hearings, which are expected to start in December.

3.5M Uber passengers in London

40K Uber drivers in London