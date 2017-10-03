Uber's top boss in Britain will quit the taxi-hailing app just as the firm battles to overturn a decision to strip it of its licence in London, according to an e-mail seen by Reuters. In an e-mail seen by Reuters on Monday, Uber's Northern European Manager Jo Bertram, who has responsibility for Britain among other countries, said, "Given some of our current challenges, I'm also convinced that now is the right time to have a change of face, and to hand over to someone who will be here for the long haul and take us into the next phase," she said. In response, Uber's top boss in Europe, the Middle East and Africa said that the firm would now seek out Bertram's replacement. The firm's London boss Tom Elvidge will head up UK operations on an interim basis.



Jo Bertram. Pic/AFP

In the e-mail, she declined to say where she would be moving. "An exciting new opportunity has arisen that will allow me to apply what I've learnt here and I'll be able to share more details with you soon," she said.

10 No. of countries in which Bertram heads Uber ops