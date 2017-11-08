Uddhav Thackeray wants to quit BJP government: Sharad Pawar

The NCP chief says the Shiv Sena chief met him secretly and wanted to know his political stand

If NCP chief Sharad Pawar is to be believed, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray is mentally prepared to quit the BJP government.



NCP chief Sharad Pawar revealed the secret meeting to media persons on the sidelines of a NCP workers' conclave. File pic

Pawar told mediapersons on Tuesday that Uddhav had called on him 10 days ago in Mumbai. "Uddhav asked me what my stand was. So I asked him to declare his political position first. I told him I would declare my stand only after him," said Pawar.

"I think Uddhav doesn't want to remain a ruling partner of BJP," he said, while speaking to media persons on the sidelines of a NCP workers' conclave.

Unlike his meeting with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Uddhav had kept his interaction with Pawar at the latter's Mumbai residence a top secret. Sources said Uddhav couldn't afford to make it public, because he has been accusing NCP of extending a helping hand to the BJP in the state to stabilise the government, in case the Sena pulled out.

But Pawar being an unpredictable maverick, chose to blow the lid off on Tuesday, in an apparent bid to send signals to BJP.

Pawar said Uddhav wants to expand his party in Maharashtra by keeping BJP at a distance. He said the atmosphere in the country was changing with Rahul Gandhi getting traction on social media and public rallies.

"Now BJP too is taking Rahul seriously. Former PM Manmohan Singh speaks meaningfully about demonetisation and GST," Pawar said. About the BJP government in the state, he said, "Looking at their advertising blitzkrieg one can see that the elections are approaching fast."