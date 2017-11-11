UK to exit EU at 11 pm on March 29, 2019: May

The UK will leave the European Union on March 29, 2019 at 11 pm (local time), British PM Theresa May announced on Friday as she set out plans to enshrine in law the exact date and time for Britain's exit from the economic bloc.



Theresa May. File pic

The Prime Minister said the EU Withdrawal Bill will be amended to formally commit to a Brexit date and time deadline before the amended version of the proposed legislation comes up for scrutiny by MPs in the House of Commons next week.

"Let no-one doubt our determination or question our resolve, Brexit is happening. It will be there in black and white on the front page of this historic piece of legislation: the United Kingdom will be leaving the EU on March 29, 2019 at 11 pm," she wrote in 'The Daily Telegraph'.