Unclaimed bag found at Amritsar airport triggers security scare

Amritsar: An unclaimed bag was found in the parking area of the Sri Guru Ramdass International Airport in Amritsar on Wednesday, triggering a security scare.
A Punjab Police team, CISF sleuths and a bomb disposal squad are at the spot and have cordoned off the entire area. "An unclaimed bag was found in the parking area," Airport Director, Venkateswara Rao said.
He said "the place from where the bag was found is outside the airport building and at a distance from the sensitive area".
Security agencies have been alerted and the private contractor and staff posted in the parking area are being questioned.
