Plots by three alleged Islamic State supporters to carry out terrorist attacks around New York City, including at concert venues, subway stations and Times Square, were foiled in the summer of 2016, a US court has heard. Terrorism charges against the three men accused of plotting the attacks were unsealed by a federal court in the city on Friday. The plots were thwarted by an undercover FBI agent who was posing as an ISIS member.

One of the defendants, Abdulrahman El Bahnasawy, was arrested after travelling from Canada to New Jersey in May 2016 to carry out the attacks. Bahnasawy pleaded guilty in October 2016, but the case was sealed while the investigation continued. The other men are awaiting extradition to the US. The men face possible terms of life in prison on charges including conspiracy to use weapons of mass destruction and conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists.