The US gun lobby, which has seldom embraced new firearms-control measures, expressed willingness to support a restriction on a rifle accessory that enabled a gunman to strafe a crowd with bursts of sustained gunfire as if from an automatic weapon.



Representation pic

Stephen Paddock, police said, fitted 12 of his weapons with so-called bump-stock devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to operate as fully automatic machine guns, otherwise outlawed in US. Authorities said his ability to fire hundreds of rounds per minute for 10 minutes from a 32nd-floor hotel suite was a major factor in the high casualty of 58 people killed and hundreds wounded.

The National Rifle Association (NRA), that staunchly opposed moves to tighten gun control laws after the Orlando massacre etc, said on Thursday bump stocks "should be subject to additional regulations."

Aussies give up illegal guns

Australians turned in 51,000 illegal firearms after a three-month amnesty that ended Friday, and which Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said had helped avert Las Vegas-style mass shootings.