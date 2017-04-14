US President Donald Trump just can't make up his mind

In yet another major U-turn, Donald Trump comes out in support of NATO and says it is 'no longer obsolete'



US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg shake hands during a joint press conference at the White House in Washington on Thursday. Pic/AFP

Washington: In a major U-turn, President Donald Trump has said that NATO is "no longer obsolete" and reaffirmed his commitment to the military alliance as tensions rose between the US and Russia over Syria.

"I complained about that a long time ago and they made a change, and now they do fight terrorism. I said it was obsolete. It's no longer obsolete," Trump told reporters at a joint White House news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

"It's my hope that NATO will take on an increased role in supporting our Iraqi partners in their battle against the ISIS," he said about NATO, which was formed in 1949.

Trump had repeatedly questioned the value of the alliance and made overtures to Russia during his presidential campaign. Trump also alluded that America's relationship with Russia "may be at an all-time low". "Right now we are not getting along with Russia at all," Trump said, adding, "It would be wonderful... if NATO and our country could get along with Russia."