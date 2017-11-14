Victims of Pune-builder DSK say they were cheated of investments worth Rs 7 crore

More and more people are coming forward to lodge complaints against Pune-based builder Deepak Sakharam Kulkarni, popularly known as DSK, with EOW sources saying the number has crossed 225 and is expected to increase further. The victims have alleged that they were cheated of their investment amount, totalling over Rs 7 crore.



A police officer linked with the investigation said many victims were senior citizens who had invested their life's savings in the companies linked to DSK.

"Because senior citizens' money is involved, we will focus more on the refund aspect and expedite the attachment for recovery process. Soon, his properties will be identified for recovery. We are in process of collecting evidence against the accused," said an EOW officer.

Fraudster's MO

Earlier this month, the EOW had filed a case under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (MPID) Act against DSK and others. At the time of filing the FIR, around 140 victims had approached the police. After multiple complaints were filed against the builder across the state, more started approaching authorities.

DSK's companies, through their cumulative, non-cumulative fixed deposit schemes and Dhan-Dhana-Dhan scheme, accepted huge amount as investment by promising lucrative returns ranging from 12 per cent to 14.4 per cent. In one scheme, DSK offered double returns if the money was deposited for a five-year FD, said an EOW officer.

"People invested money with DSK and his partnership firms by trusting their track record of giving good returns to their investors. For the first few years, investors got interest money, but since January-February this year, the builder has defaulted on payments," a complainant told mid-day.

Across the state

Earlier, the Pune EOW had registered an FIR against DSK and his wife, on October 28, after nearly 300 lodged complaints of cheating against the developer. Apart from Pune, nearly 600 from Kolhapur district are said to have invested hundreds of crores with DSK. The Bombay High Court has given interim relief to DSK till November 17 in the case filed with Pune EOW.

225

Number of complainants

