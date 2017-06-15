Video of girl's kuchipudi version of 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast' goes viral

Dancer Deepa Iyengar's kuchipudi interpretation of the cult song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast' that's breaking the internet will make you remember the 'Mast Mast girl'. Watch the video here...



Deepa Iyengar. Pic courtesy/YouTube

Kuchipudi dancer and choreographer Deepa Iyengar's performance on 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast', the cult song of the 90's is doing the rounds of the internet and got over one million views on her YouTube page.

Deepa's moves will surely make you want to get off the couch and call her the new 'Mast Mast Girl'.

While the video was uploaded on YouTube on April 3, it's only now that it has started trending and got over one million views till now. The location of the video seems to be the rooftop of a house.

Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar had shot the original dance song for their 1994 blockbuster film 'Mohra'.

Watch the video here: