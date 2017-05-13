Viral Video: Girl attempts to catch baby falling from third floor



A screengrab from the video showing the girl rushing to catch the falling toddler (circled) in Zhengzhou, Henan, China. Pic/YouTube

A video showing a 12-year-old schoolgirl attempting to rescue a toddler falling from the third floor of a building by trying to catch the infant has gone viral on social media with netizens showering her with praise for her selfless gesture. The incident, which took place in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan province, was captured on a the CCTV camera of a nearby shop, whose owner decided to post it online.

According to China Plus, Chen Keyu ran to catch the little boy but was unsuccessful as the infant collided into a row of delivery motorcycles. She rushed him to a hospital by ambulance. The toddler had apparently fallen after climbing the window to call his mother.

Warning: The video posted below is graphic in nature. Viewer discretion is advised

However, the child didn't suffer any serious injuries.

On being interviewed for her heroic action by a local newspaper, the sixth grade student expressed regret for being unable to catch the boy in time and said she would have rescued the baby without worrying about any harm coming her way.

Netizens around the world have hailed her selfless act.