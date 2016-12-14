Voting begins for 2nd phase of municipal council polls in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Voting for the second phase of municipal council polls in Maharashtra started at 7.30 AM today, to elect 324 councillors and 14 municipal council presidents in Latur and Pune districts.

As many as 1,326 candidates are in the fray for the 324 seats in 14 municipal councils. Similarly, 106 candidates are in race for the post of municipal council president in the two districts, an official of State Election Commission said.

The voting will go on till 5.30 PM and the counting ofvotes will be taken up tomorrow. In Pune district, for 39 seats in Baramati, 171 candidates will contest the election and seven for the post of council president.

In Talegaon-Dabhade, 51 candidates are contesting for 26 seats and two for the post of the council president. Similarly, for 25 seats in Lonavala, 111 candidates will lock horns for councillors' post and six others will try their luck for the post of council president.

In Daund, there are 112 candidates for 24 seats and nine for the post of council president, while in Junnar, 70 candidates will lock horns for the 17 seats and 13 for the post of council chief.

In Shirur, there are 72 candidates for 21 seats and five for the post of the council president. In Alandi, there are 57 candidates for 18 seats and eight for post of thecouncil president. There are 53 candidates in race for 17 seats in Jejuri and five for the post of council chief. In Indapur, 77 candidates will contest the polls for 17 seats and 7 for the post of council president.

"There are total 435 polling booths total 2,522 officials have been deployed at these polling stations in Pune district," said the officer. In Latur district, for the 23-seat Ahmedpur municipality, there are 115 candidates in fray and six for post of council president.

In Ausa, there are 101 candidates for 20 seats and 13 for position of council president. In Nilanga, there are 100 candidates for 20 seats and seven for post of Council chief. In the first phase, election to 147 municipal councils and 17 nagar panchayats across 25 districts in Maharashtra, were held on November 27.

The ruling BJP emerged as the major gainer in the first phase of elections winning highest number of seats at 893, out of the total 3,727 seats. It also won 51 municipal chief's posts, followed by Shiv Sena with 25, Congress 23 and NCP with 18 posts.