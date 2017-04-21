Watch Video: ANC cracks down on drug addicts in Mahim; 11 arrested



The addicts were found consuming drugs inside the secluded Indian Customs office near the Mahim beach area

Drug addicts in Mahim have come on the radar of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC). Following complaints by residents, ANC officers laid a trap at the abandoned Indian customs office near Mahim beach Thursday evening, and arrested 11 of them. Around 20 policemen were part of the operation.

Druggies on the rise

The operation comes barely a few days after Mahim residents sent across a letter marked to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Mumbai commissioner of police Dattatray Padsalgikar, demanding action against the growing menace of drug consumption.

In the letter, residents claimed that the number of drug addicts in the locality was on the rise. They also pointed out that the Mahim railway station, the dilapidated Indian Customs office, and the nearby beach stretch had become infamous as drug dens.

“We feel unsafe to go out on a stroll in the night as there have been numerous cases of blade attacks in the area. It’s impossible for women to walk freely,” a resident said.”

“The beach is a secluded spot where several groups consume charas and ganja and other such narcotics. Also, there is a bigger nexus operating in the area, which makes these addicts thrive here,” the resident added.

Taking action

Following the complaint, Padsalgikar ordered an immediate probe. On the basis of the investigations, an ANC team raided the Indian Customs office and arrested 11 people for consuming drugs.



ANC officials, dressed in plain clothes, were seen combing the Mahim area last night

When contacted, Shivdeep Lande, deputy commissioner of police, ANC, confirmed the development. “Eleven people, who were found consuming drugs inside the building, were arrested,” he said.